No. 5 LSU routs Morgan State 91-33 in eighth win this season by 50 points or more

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams and Flau’Jae Johnson scored 14 points apiece and No. 5 LSU overwhelmed Morgan State 91-33 on Tuesday.

Despite the 11 a.m. tipoff, the Tigers (12-0) fed off the energy of thousands of school kids attending LSU’s annual field trip game. It was the Tigers’ eighth win this season by 50 points or more.

Others in double figures for LSU were MiLaysia Fulwiley with 11 points, and Jada Richard and Grace Knox with 10 each.

NO. 4 UCLA 115, CAL POLY 28

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kiki Rice added 23 points to lead UCLA to a win over Cal Poly.

UCLA’s 87-point margin of victory was the fourth largest in program history. The Bruins beat UC San Diego by record 97 points (117-20) on Jan. 11, 1975

Betts’ younger sister, freshman forward Sienna Betts, made her much-anticipated debut with the Bruins after suffering a lower left leg injury in an October scrimmage.

UCLA (10-1) started the rout early as the Mustangs — whose tallest starter is listed at 6-foot — had no answer for the 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts inside the paint at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA has won four in a row since its 76-65 loss to Texas on Nov. 26. The Mustangs (2-8) have lost four in a row.

NO. 9 TCU 109, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 54

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had her third consecutive triple-double and finished with a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Marta Suarez had the first of her career with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and TCU beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Miles, the active career leader with nine, is only the third player with three triple-doubles in a row.

The Horned Frogs (12-0) led throughout after Miles had assists on their first two baskets only 41 seconds into the game. That was part of a 19-3 start for the TCU, which extended its school-record home win streak to 33 games.

