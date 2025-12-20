No. 5 LSU plays UT Arlington, looks for 9th straight home win

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) at LSU Tigers (12-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) at LSU Tigers (12-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Tigers play UT Arlington.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. LSU averages 20.4 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Jada Richard with 3.5.

The Mavericks have gone 1-3 away from home. UT Arlington has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

LSU scores 107.8 points, 45.4 more per game than the 62.4 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 32.2% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kali Haizlip averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Kira Reynolds is averaging 12.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 107.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 14.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

