No. 4 UCLA visits Cleante and Penn State

UCLA Bruins (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 2…

UCLA Bruins (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts No. 4 UCLA after Tea Cleante scored 21 points in Penn State’s 99-76 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Lady Lions are 4-2 in home games. Penn State ranks eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Gracie Merkle leads the Lady Lions with 8.4 boards.

The Bruins are 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is second in the Big Ten with 21.7 assists per game led by Charlisse Leger-Walker averaging 6.5.

Penn State scores 77.5 points, 20.7 more per game than the 56.8 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 50.6% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Lady Lions and Bruins meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moriah Murray averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Merkle is shooting 75.6% and averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games.

Gianna Kneepkens averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Kiki Rice is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 89.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.