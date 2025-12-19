No. 4 UCLA faces Long Beach State after Rice’s 23-point game

Long Beach State Beach (0-9, 0-2 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Long Beach State Beach (0-9, 0-2 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA faces Long Beach State after Kiki Rice scored 23 points in UCLA’s 115-28 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Bruins have gone 5-0 in home games. UCLA has a 10-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beach are 0-4 on the road. Long Beach State is 0-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCLA’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 50.2 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 56.3 UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Rice is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

JaQuoia Jones-Brown is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Beach. Judit Oliva Fernandez is averaging 7.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.