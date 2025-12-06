No. 4 Duke visits No. 7 Michigan State after Boozer’s 29-point game

Duke Blue Devils (9-0) at Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Duke Blue Devils (9-0) at Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke takes on No. 7 Michigan State after Cameron Boozer scored 29 points in Duke’s 67-66 win over the Florida Gators.

The Spartans are 5-0 in home games. Michigan State is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 on the road. Duke has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Michigan State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Duke gives up. Duke scores 28.7 more points per game (89.1) than Michigan State allows (60.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Spartans. Kur Teng is averaging 6.1 points.

Isaiah Evans is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.6 points. Boozer is averaging 23.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.