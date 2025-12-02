No. 4 Duke takes on No. 15 Florida after Boozer’s 35-point game

Florida Gators (5-2) at Duke Blue Devils (8-0) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils…

Florida Gators (5-2) at Duke Blue Devils (8-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke takes on No. 15 Florida after Cameron Boozer scored 35 points in Duke’s 80-71 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke ranks second in the ACC in rebounding averaging 40.3 rebounds. Boozer leads the Blue Devils with 9.8 boards.

The Gators play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Florida has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke scores 91.9 points, 19.3 more per game than the 72.6 Florida gives up. Florida averages 27.1 more points per game (85.9) than Duke allows (58.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Patrick Ngongba II is averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 67.3%.

Thomas Haugh is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 16.0 points and 8.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.