No. 4 Duke faces No. 10 Florida after Boozer’s 35-point outing

Florida Gators (5-2) at Duke Blue Devils (8-0) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils…

Florida Gators (5-2) at Duke Blue Devils (8-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -9.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke hosts No. 10 Florida after Cameron Boozer scored 35 points in Duke’s 80-71 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke ranks second in the ACC in rebounding averaging 40.3 rebounds. Boozer leads the Blue Devils with 9.8 boards.

The Gators play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Florida leads the SEC with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 3.9.

Duke makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Florida averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Patrick Ngongba II is averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 67.3%.

Thomas Haugh is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 16.0 points and 8.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.