No. 3 South Carolina visits South Florida after Edwards’ 29-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1, 0-1 SEC) at South Florida Bulls (6-5)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina plays South Florida after Joyce Edwards scored 29 points in South Carolina’s 95-55 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Bulls are 5-1 on their home court. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. L’or Mputu paces the Bulls with 8.7 boards.

The Gamecocks are 1-0 in road games. South Carolina ranks eighth in the SEC allowing 54.6 points while holding opponents to 31.8% shooting.

South Florida averages 69.9 points, 15.3 more per game than the 54.6 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 20.2 more points per game (90.5) than South Florida allows (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Davidson is averaging 11.3 points for the Bulls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Tessa Johnson is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.5 points. Edwards is shooting 59.6% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 90.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

