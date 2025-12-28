No. 3 Iowa State hosts Houston Christian following Momcilovic’s 27-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (5-7, 1-3 Southland) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-0) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-7, 1-3 Southland) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-0)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State hosts Houston Christian after Milan Momcilovic scored 27 points in Iowa State’s 91-60 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Cyclones are 7-0 in home games. Iowa State averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies are 2-4 on the road. Houston Christian averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Iowa State averages 90.5 points, 17.2 more per game than the 73.3 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Momcilovic is shooting 55.2% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 18.3 points. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Kylin Green is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.2 points for the Huskies. Demarco Bethea is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 89.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

