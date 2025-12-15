No. 3 Duke faces Lipscomb, aims for 11th straight win

Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) at Duke Blue Devils (10-0) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke…

Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) at Duke Blue Devils (10-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke heads into a matchup against Lipscomb as winners of 10 straight games.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 in home games. Duke ranks third in the ACC in rebounding averaging 39.3 rebounds. Cameron Boozer leads the Blue Devils with 9.9 boards.

The Bisons are 2-4 in road games. Lipscomb is fifth in the ASUN with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Grant Asman averaging 6.4.

Duke averages 86.8 points, 13.0 more per game than the 73.8 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 34.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is scoring 23.0 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.8%.

Asman is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bisons. Mateo Esmeraldo is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.