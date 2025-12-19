No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders play in New York City, New York

Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-3) vs. Duke Blue Devils (11-0) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-3) vs. Duke Blue Devils (11-0)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas Tech and No. 3 Duke meet at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Blue Devils have an 11-0 record in non-conference play. Duke scores 87.7 points and has outscored opponents by 26.9 points per game.

The Red Raiders have an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 83.6 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Duke averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 22.8 more points per game (83.6) than Duke allows to opponents (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is averaging 23.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils. Patrick Ngongba II is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

JT Toppin is shooting 55.9% and averaging 21.9 points for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 89.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.