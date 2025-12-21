No. 25 Princeton plays Temple, aims for 6th straight home win

Temple Owls (6-5) at Princeton Tigers (11-1) Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Princeton will…

Temple Owls (6-5) at Princeton Tigers (11-1)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Princeton will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Tigers face Temple.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Princeton has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Owls have gone 0-3 away from home. Temple averages 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Princeton averages 75.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 68.0 Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fadima Tall is averaging 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and two steals for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Turner is averaging 16.1 points for the Owls. Drew Alexander is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

