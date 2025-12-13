No. 25 Michigan State visits Ojo and DePaul

Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-8, 0-2 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays No. 25 Michigan State after Michelle Ojo scored 20 points in DePaul’s 78-48 victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Blue Demons are 3-4 in home games. DePaul is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans have gone 0-1 away from home. Michigan State is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

DePaul is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Michigan State allows to opponents. Michigan State averages 23.4 more points per game (92.8) than DePaul allows (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Demons. Natiah Nelson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Vanslooten is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Kennedy Blair is averaging 13.0 points.

