No. 25 Iowa hosts Montas and UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-9) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits No. 25 Iowa after Angel Montas scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 88-76 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 7-0 at home. Iowa scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 20.6 points per game.

The River Hawks have gone 1-8 away from home. UMass-Lowell allows 79.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Iowa’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Darrel Yepdo averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Austin Green is shooting 64.8% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

