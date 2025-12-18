No. 25 Georgia shows off its high-scoring offense again in 112-82 win over Western Carolina

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson tied his career high with 26 points and No. 25 Georgia beat Western Carolina…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson tied his career high with 26 points and No. 25 Georgia beat Western Carolina 112-82 on Thursday night in the Bulldogs’ first game after moving into the AP Top 25.

Georgia (10-1), which leads the nation in scoring at 98.3 points per game, topped 100 points for the fifth time in 11 games.

Somto Cyril had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot for the Bulldogs. Cyril’s jam with 4:43 remaining gave Georgia 100 points.

Marcus “Smurf” Millender added 17 points for Georgia. Blue Cain, who scored a career-high 22 points in the Bulldogs’ 84-65 win over Cincinnati on Saturday in Atlanta, added 11 points.

Georgia improved to 34-0 in home nonconference games in four seasons under coach Mike White.

Western Carolina (4-7) had 7-foot center Abdulai Fanta Kabba and forward Samuel Dada foul out in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

CJ Hyland scored 14 points for the Catamounts, who lost at No. 6 Duke 95-54 on Nov. 8 in their only other game against a Top 25 team. Hyland was helped off the court with an apparent cramping issue with 9:44 remaining.

Justin Johnson had 13 points for the Catamounts despite playing much of the second half with four fouls. Marcus Kell also scored 13 points for Western Carolina, which never led.

Wilkinson also scored 26 points in Georgia’s only loss, 97-94 in overtime against Clemson on Nov. 23.

Up next

Western Carolina: Hosts Wofford in Southern Conference opener on Dec. 31.

Georgia: Hosts West Georgia on Monday.

