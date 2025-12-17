No. 25 Georgia hosts Kell and Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-1) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on…

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-1)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on No. 25 Georgia after Marcus Kell scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 96-74 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. Georgia has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Catamounts are 0-6 in road games. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Georgia’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Kell is averaging 13.4 points for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.0 points.

