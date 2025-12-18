No. 25 Georgia hosts Kell and Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-1) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -34.5; over/under…

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-1)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -34.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on No. 25 Georgia after Marcus Kell scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 96-74 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Georgia is second in college basketball with 41.8 rebounds led by Blue Cain averaging 5.6.

The Catamounts are 0-6 on the road. Western Carolina gives up 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Georgia scores 98.3 points, 20.0 more per game than the 78.3 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina scores 6.2 more points per game (76.8) than Georgia allows (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bulldogs. Cain is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Kell is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.