No. 24 Nebraska women lead 21-2 after one quarter, go on to 85-44 win over Illinois State

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Petra Bozan scored 14 points, Britt Prince added 13 and No. 24 Nebraska outscored Illinois State 21-2 in the opening quarter in cruising to an 85-44 win to remain unbeaten on Sunday.

Amiah Hargrove and Eliza Maupin added 11 points each for a bench that saw six reserves play double-digit minutes and score 58 points for the Cornhuskers (11-0), who are unbeaten in seven home games this season.

Kya Hurt scored 18 points and Addison Martin had 12 for the Redbirds (5-6).

Nebraska scored the first eight points of the game before the Redbirds got their only bucket of the opening period with Hargrove scoring seven points.

It was 40-21 at halftime and 62-35 after three quarters before the Cornhuskers outscored Illinois State 23-9 in the final period.

Nebraska shot 53% and scored 35 points off 20 turnovers, including 10 steals. Illinois State shot 30% and was 1 of 10 from the arc.

Up next

Illinois State is home against Oakland on Friday.

Nebraska is home against Cal Baptist next Sunday.

