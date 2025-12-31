No. 24 Michigan State Spartans face the Indiana Hoosiers, aim for 5th straight win

Michigan State Spartans (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan State is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Spartans take on Indiana.

The Hoosiers are 8-1 on their home court. Indiana averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State scores 90.5 points and has outscored opponents by 36.2 points per game.

Indiana scores 73.5 points, 19.2 more per game than the 54.3 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 27.1 more points per game (90.5) than Indiana gives up to opponents (63.4).

The Hoosiers and Spartans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shay Ciezki is scoring 23.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hoosiers. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games.

Grace Vanslooten is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Kennedy Blair is averaging 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 86.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 12.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

