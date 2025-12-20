No. 24 Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana State Sycamores meet in Cherokee, North Carolina

Indiana State Sycamores (3-5, 0-1 MVC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Cherokee, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m.…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-5, 0-1 MVC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Cherokee, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and No. 24 Michigan State square off at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The Spartans have a 9-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Michigan State averages 22.9 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Kennedy Blair with 6.1.

The Sycamores are 3-4 in non-conference play. Indiana State ranks ninth in the MVC allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Michigan State averages 92.5 points, 15.9 more per game than the 76.6 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 17.9 more points per game (70.6) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (52.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Vanslooten is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Blair is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 53.6%.

Jayci Allen averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Tierney Kelsey is averaging 17.8 points.

