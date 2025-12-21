No. 23 Nebraska women extend season-opening win streak to 11 with 87-56 victory over Lancers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jessica Petrie scored 17 points, Amiah Hargrove added 15 and Nebraska ran away from California Baptist…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jessica Petrie scored 17 points, Amiah Hargrove added 15 and Nebraska ran away from California Baptist in the fourth quarter for an 87-56 victory Sunday and the No. 23 Cornhuskers’ 12th straight win to open the season.

Nebraska matched the second-longest winning streak in school history, tying the 2021-22 squad that also won 12 to begin that season. The Cornhuskers also extended their school-record streak of 12 straight games scoring 80 or more points.

Britt Prince scored nine of her 11 points in the pivotal fourth quarter, and Callin Hake finished with 10.

Nebraska led by nine heading into the fourth quarter, then outscored the Lancers 32-10 to turn what had been a competitive game into a rout. Nebraska shot 57% in the final quarter when it scored 16 points off 10 turnovers.

Lauren Olsen scored 17 points and Emma Johansson 13 for the Lancers (6-7), who lost their sixth straight.

California Baptist had taken a brief edge early in the second half before Nebraska responded with 14 straight points, seven from Petrie, and led thereafter.

There were eight ties and nine lead changes in the first half, which ended with Nebraska ahead 38-35.

Up next

California Baptist hosts Utah Valley on Dec. 29.

Nebraska is home against Southern California on Dec. 29.

