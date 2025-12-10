No. 23 Nebraska matches best start in school history at 10-0, beats Wisconsin 90-60

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23 Nebraska took over the game…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23 Nebraska took over the game midway through the first half and cruised to a 90-60 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2018, Nebraska (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) matched its best start in school history. Nebraska also opened the 1977-78 season with 10 straight wins.

Wisconsin (7-3, 1-1) lost its second straight road game, scoring its fewest points of the season.

Tied at 21 midway through the first half, Nebraska outscored Wisconsin 26-10 in the last 10 minutes and shut out the Badgers in the final 3:50, closing out the half on a 10-0 run and going up 47-31.

Wisconsin hit just 33% of its first-half shots and just 21% from 3-point range. Nebraska hit 55% percent of its shots, 40% from 3.

Nebraska went up 61-39 on Mast’s hook shot with 15:39 remaining and took a 33-point lead on Brandon Frager’s 3-pointer that made it 84-51 with 5:25 left.

Wisconsin was just 7 for 32 on 3-point attempts and finished just 34% from the field for the game. Nebraska hit 54% of its shots and was 11 for 30 from 3.

Frager finished with 15 points. Pryce Sandfort and Berke Buyuktuncel had 14 each and Sam Hoiberg scored 12.

Nick Boyd led Wisconsin with 20 points. Nolan Winter finished with 12.

Up next

Wisconsin hosts Villanova on Friday.

Nebraska visits No. 13 Illinois on Saturday.

