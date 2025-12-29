No. 23 Georgia rallies in the 2nd half to beat Long Island University 89-74

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Marcus “Smurf” Millender scored 14 points and No. 23 Georgia rallied in the second half to…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Marcus “Smurf” Millender scored 14 points and No. 23 Georgia rallied in the second half to beat Long Island University 89-74 on Monday night.

Georgia (12-1) took its first lead — at 48-47 — on Justin Bailey’s 3-pointer early in the second half. Bailey finished with 13 points. Blue Cain added 12.

Greg Gordon led Long Island (6-7) with 20 points.

Georgia was outscored 48-32 in the paint in its nonconference finale. The Bulldogs shot 46% from the field.

Long Island made 11 of its 16 shots from the field and had an 11-point lead in the first half. The Sharks scored 15 points off 10 Georgia turnovers.

Georgia used a 13-0 run to cushion its lead. The Bulldogs led by 15 points.

Long Island: Hosts Central Connecticut on Friday.

Georgia: Hosts Auburn on Saturday.

