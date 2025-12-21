No. 22 Washington women roll past Pacific 90-50 behind 22 points from Sienna Harvey

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Sienna Harvey scored a career-high 22 points and No. 22 Washington defeated Pacific 90-50 on Sunday.…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Sienna Harvey scored a career-high 22 points and No. 22 Washington defeated Pacific 90-50 on Sunday.

Sayvia Sellers added 14 points and Avery Howell 11 for the Huskies (10-2). Thirteen Huskies played and a dozen scored. Washington shot 53%, made 12 of 25 3-pointers and got 48 bench points.

Winner Bartholomew scored 11 points to lead the Tigers (5-6), her seventh straight double-figure scoring game. Pacific shot 42% and made only 2 of 17 from the arc.

Howell hit a 3-pointer for the game’s first points and Washington led the entire way, going up 24-9 after one quarter and leading 44-25 at halftime. It was 66-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

Washington: Northwestern visits on Dec. 29.

Pacific: vs. Seattle on Sunday.

