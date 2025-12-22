No. 22 St. John’s puts home win streak on the line against Harvard

Harvard Crimson (6-6) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-4, 1-0 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Harvard Crimson (6-6) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-4, 1-0 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St. John’s hosts Harvard aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Red Storm are 6-1 on their home court. St. John’s averages 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Crimson are 2-4 on the road. Harvard is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

St. John’s averages 85.9 points, 19.0 more per game than the 66.9 Harvard gives up. Harvard has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Red Storm. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Robert Hinton is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

