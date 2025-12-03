No. 22 Louisville takes home win streak into matchup with No. 3 South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1, 0-1 SEC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-2, 1-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1, 0-1 SEC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cardinals play No. 3 South Carolina.

The Cardinals have gone 5-1 at home. Louisville ranks fifth in the ACC with 16.4 assists per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 3.1.

The Gamecocks play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. South Carolina ranks third in the SEC with 19.8 assists per game led by Raven Johnson averaging 6.6.

Louisville makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.8 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (30.1%). South Carolina has shot at a 53.7% rate from the field this season, 15.3 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Ziegler is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.7 points.

Joyce Edwards is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 17.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.