No. 22 Louisville hosts Salenbien and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (8-2) at Louisville Cardinals (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State…

Ball State Cardinals (8-2) at Louisville Cardinals (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays No. 22 Louisville after Bree Salenbien scored 21 points in Ball State’s 87-65 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Louisville Cardinals have gone 6-2 in home games. Louisville averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Ball State Cardinals are 3-1 on the road. Ball State leads the MAC scoring 78.3 points per game while shooting 43.6%.

Louisville averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Ball State allows. Ball State scores 21.0 more points per game (78.3) than Louisville allows (57.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is averaging 14.1 points for the Louisville Cardinals. Laura Ziegler is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Salenbien is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Ball State Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.