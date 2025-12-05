No. 22 Indiana plays No. 6 Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (7-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5.5;…

Louisville Cardinals (7-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Indiana faces No. 6 Louisville in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Hoosiers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 4.5.

The Cardinals have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Louisville leads the ACC with 19.8 assists. Mikel Brown Jr. leads the Cardinals with 5.6.

Indiana scores 86.4 points, 20.1 more per game than the 66.3 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 30.8 more points per game (94.6) than Indiana allows to opponents (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.5 points.

Ryan Conwell is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brown is averaging 17.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

