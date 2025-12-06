No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals meet in Indianapolis, Indiana

Louisville Cardinals (7-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5;…

Louisville Cardinals (7-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville and No. 22 Indiana play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Hoosiers have a 7-0 record in non-conference games. Indiana is seventh in college basketball with 20.0 assists per game. Tayton Conerway leads the Hoosiers averaging 4.9.

The Cardinals are 7-1 in non-conference play. Louisville leads the ACC with 19.8 assists. Mikel Brown Jr. leads the Cardinals with 5.6.

Indiana averages 86.4 points, 20.1 more per game than the 66.3 Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 7.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Ryan Conwell is averaging 19.5 points for the Cardinals. Brown is averaging 17.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

