No. 22 Florida Gators face the Dartmouth Big Green on 3-game win streak

Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) at Florida Gators (8-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -35.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Gators take on Dartmouth.

The Gators are 5-0 in home games. Florida is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Big Green are 2-4 on the road. Dartmouth ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 14.3 assists per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 3.3.

Florida is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Xaivian Lee is shooting 35.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kareem Thomas is shooting 55.3% and averaging 19.7 points for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

