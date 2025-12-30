No. 22 Baylor visits Oklahoma State following Timmer’s 35-point game

Baylor Bears (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts No. 22 Baylor after Haleigh Timmer scored 35 points in Oklahoma State’s 91-63 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cowgirls are 8-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is fifth in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.9% from deep. Timmer leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bears are 0-1 in Big 12 play. Baylor is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 17.2 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (33.3%). Baylor averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Oklahoma State allows.

The Cowgirls and Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmer is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 15.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

Taliah Scott is scoring 20.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Yuting Deng is averaging 10.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 88.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.