No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks play the Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers (8-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (6-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and No. 21 Kansas square off at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jayhawks have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. Kansas averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Tigers have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Missouri is 7-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kansas’ average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Missouri allows. Missouri averages 26.3 more points per game (90.4) than Kansas allows to opponents (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flory Bidunga is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Tre White is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.1%.

Mark Mitchell is averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

