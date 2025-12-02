No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks host No. 5 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (6-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is…

UConn Huskies (6-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-2)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Kansas takes on No. 5 UConn.

The Jayhawks have gone 3-0 in home games. Kansas is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-1 to start the season. UConn is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kansas averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 17.9 more points per game (82.4) than Kansas allows to opponents (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flory Bidunga is shooting 62.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Jayhawks. Tre White is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Solomon Ball is averaging 14.3 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

