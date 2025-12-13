No. 21 Auburn Tigers face the Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga Mocs (5-5) vs. Auburn Tigers (7-3) Atlanta; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21.5; over/under is 151.5…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-5) vs. Auburn Tigers (7-3)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Auburn takes on Chattanooga in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Tigers are 7-3 in non-conference play. Auburn scores 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Mocs are 5-5 in non-conference play. Chattanooga scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Auburn scores 85.9 points, 16.9 more per game than the 69.0 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jordan Frison is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mocs. Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.