No. 21 Auburn plays Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (5-5) vs. Auburn Tigers (7-3) Atlanta; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and No. 21 Auburn meet…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-5) vs. Auburn Tigers (7-3)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and No. 21 Auburn meet at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Tigers are 7-3 in non-conference play. Auburn is ninth in the SEC scoring 85.9 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Mocs have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Auburn averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 79.5 points per game, 2.8 more than the 76.7 Auburn allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 15.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.1%.

Billy Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Frison is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.