No. 20 Washington hosts Green Bay after Sellers’ 20-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (8-3, 3-0 Horizon) at Washington Huskies (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Washington hosts Green Bay after Sayvia Sellers scored 20 points in Washington’s 59-50 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Huskies have gone 7-0 in home games. Washington is fourth in college basketball allowing 49.4 points per game while holding opponents to 32.7% shooting.

The Phoenix have gone 3-1 away from home. Green Bay is the leader in the Horizon allowing only 56.3 points per game while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

Washington’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay scores 16.8 more points per game (66.2) than Washington gives up to opponents (49.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Meghan Schultz is averaging 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Phoenix. Maddy Skorupski is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

