No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers play the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals (9-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville takes on No. 20 Tennessee.

The Volunteers have gone 5-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC in rebounding with 40.6 rebounds. Nate Ament leads the Volunteers with 7.1 boards.

The Cardinals are 0-1 on the road. Louisville leads the ACC with 19.7 assists. Mikel Brown Jr. leads the Cardinals with 5.1.

Tennessee’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Ament is shooting 37.4% and averaging 16.3 points.

Ryan Conwell is averaging 19.4 points for the Cardinals. Brown is averaging 16.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

