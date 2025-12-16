No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers host No. 11 Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals (9-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -1.5; over/under is…

Louisville Cardinals (9-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee plays No. 11 Louisville.

The Volunteers are 5-0 on their home court. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 18.7 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 5.4.

The Cardinals have gone 0-1 away from home. Louisville ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

Tennessee makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Louisville averages 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Ryan Conwell is averaging 19.4 points for the Cardinals. Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 16.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

