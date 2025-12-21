No. 20 Tennessee hosts Williams and Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-12) at Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -42.5; over/under…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-12) at Tennessee Volunteers (8-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -42.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits No. 20 Tennessee after Curtis Williams III scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 105-65 victory over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

The Volunteers have gone 6-0 in home games. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 18.7 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 5.4.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-7 on the road. Gardner-Webb averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Tennessee scores 81.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 87.1 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 5.2 more points per game (70.8) than Tennessee gives up to opponents (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 17.8 points and 5.4 assists for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jacob Hudson is averaging 10.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jacob Hogarth is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.