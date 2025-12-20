No. 20 Notre Dame hosts Bellarmine after Jamison’s 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-10) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (2-10) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays No. 20 Notre Dame after Rose Jamison scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 105-59 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-0 at home. Notre Dame is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Knights have gone 1-6 away from home. Bellarmine has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

Notre Dame averages 82.7 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 78.4 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is scoring 24.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 57.8%.

Triniti Ralston is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knights. Jamison is averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

