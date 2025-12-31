No. 20 Nebraska visits Heiden and No. 14 Iowa

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa hosts No. 20 Nebraska after Ava Heiden scored 27 points in Iowa’s 99-76 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Hawkeyes are 7-0 in home games. Iowa is third in college basketball with 21.9 assists per game led by Chazadi Wright averaging 3.6.

The Cornhuskers are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Nebraska scores 87.8 points and has outscored opponents by 29.8 points per game.

Iowa averages 83.5 points, 25.5 more per game than the 58.0 Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Iowa gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor McCabe is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 8.8 points. Heiden is shooting 62.9% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Logan Nissley averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc. Britt Prince is shooting 61.3% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 9-1, averaging 87.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

