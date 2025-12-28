No. 20 Nebraska hosts Davidson and No. 17 USC

USC Trojans (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 USC takes on No. 20 Nebraska after Jazzy Davidson scored 24 points in USC’s 61-57 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Cornhuskers are 8-0 on their home court. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten scoring 89.6 points while shooting 52.2% from the field.

The Trojans have gone 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. USC is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Nebraska averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 3.9 per game USC allows. USC averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Trojans meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Callin Hake is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Davidson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 89.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

