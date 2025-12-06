No. 20 Michigan State faces Wisconsin after Blair’s 22-point game

Michigan State Spartans (8-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (6-3) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State…

Michigan State Spartans (8-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (6-3)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State faces Wisconsin after Kennedy Blair scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 72-64 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Badgers have gone 5-0 at home. Wisconsin averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Spartans play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Michigan State ranks second in college basketball averaging 10.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 43.2% from downtown. Emma Shumate leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.

Wisconsin averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 32.1 more points per game (96.4) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (64.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 13.2 points. Destiny Howell is shooting 48.8% and averaging 12.4 points.

Grace Vanslooten is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Spartans. Blair is averaging 12.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

