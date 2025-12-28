No. 20 Illinois hosts Southern following Jacobs’ 20-point game

Southern Jaguars (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Jaguars (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits No. 20 Illinois after Michael Jacobs scored 20 points in Southern’s 111-67 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Fighting Illini have gone 6-1 in home games. Illinois has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 1-8 on the road. Southern is second in the SWAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Malek Abdelgowad averaging 5.1.

Illinois averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Wagler is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. David Mirkovic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.9 points for the Jaguars. Abdelgowad is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 86.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

