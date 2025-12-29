No. 20 Illinois faces Southern after Wagler’s 22-point game

Southern Jaguars (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -30.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Illinois plays Southern after Keaton Wagler scored 22 points in Illinois’ 91-48 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in home games. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 88.1 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Jaguars are 1-8 in road games. Southern is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Illinois scores 88.1 points, 5.5 more per game than the 82.6 Southern gives up. Southern scores 15.7 more points per game (85.3) than Illinois gives up to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagler is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Fighting Illini. Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 86.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.