No. 2 Texas women pull away from South Dakota State 70-51 in a rare away game at Summit League power

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jordan Lee had 17 points and four steals to help No. 2 Texas pull away from South Dakota State for a 70-51 win on Sunday.

The Longhorns visited the Jackrabbits in a home-and-home series with the Summit League power after needing to fill out last year’s schedule, coach Vic Schaefer said.

This one was a lot closer than the 103-57 outcome at Texas last season.

Texas (14-0) led South Dakota state (10-4) by eight points midway through the third quarter. Madison Booker scored six points in the final five minutes to help Texas take a 49-34 lead at the end of the period.

Booker had 14 points and nine rebounds but hit just 7 of 20 shots from the field. Rori Harmon had 11 points and seven assists. Harmon has 51 assists and only four turnovers in her last five game.

Brooklyn Meyer led South Dakota State with 20 points. Texas centers Breya Cunningham and Kyla Oldacre got into foul trouble while guarding her.

Mahli Abdouch scored 10 for South Dakota State, but the freshman guard committed 11 of the Jackrabbits’ 23 turnovers.

South Dakota State was competitive for nearly three quarters despite the absence of starters Katie Vasecka and Emilee Fox, both missing for a fifth straight game with lower-body injuries.

Justice Carlton missed the game with an upper-body injury for Texas. Backup point guard Bryanna Preston returned after missing nine straight games with a sprained ankle and had nine points and four assists in 11 minutes.

Up next

South Dakota State: Hosts St. Thomas on Jan. 1.

Texas: Hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 28.

