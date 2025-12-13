No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the No. 13 Baylor Bears square off in Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor Bears (10-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (11-0, 1-0 SEC) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

Baylor Bears (10-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (11-0, 1-0 SEC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Baylor and No. 2 Texas meet at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Longhorns are 10-0 in non-conference play. Texas is 10-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 10-1 in non-conference play. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Texas’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taliah Scott is averaging 23.8 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Bella Fontleroy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 90.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 12.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points.

