No. 2 Texas faces No. 11 North Carolina, looks for 9th straight victory

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1) at Texas Longhorns (8-0, 1-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Texas aims to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Longhorns take on No. 11 North Carolina.

The Longhorns have gone 6-0 at home. Texas is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Tar Heels are 1-0 on the road. North Carolina is third in the ACC scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Texas averages 92.1 points, 35.8 more per game than the 56.3 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 26.3 more points per game (81.1) than Texas gives up to opponents (54.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Lee averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Madison Booker is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.8 points.

Indya Nivar is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.1 points for the Tar Heels. Ciera Toomey is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

