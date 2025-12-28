No. 2 Michigan hosts McNeese following Johnson’s 22-point game

McNeese Cowboys (10-2, 3-1 Southland) at Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowboys (10-2, 3-1 Southland) at Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits No. 2 Michigan after Larry Johnson scored 22 points in McNeese’s 78-68 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Wolverines have gone 5-0 in home games. Michigan scores 95.4 points and has outscored opponents by 29.3 points per game.

The Cowboys are 2-2 on the road. McNeese leads the Southland giving up just 65.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Michigan makes 53.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.7 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). McNeese scores 21.9 more points per game (88.0) than Michigan gives up (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey McKenney is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.6 points. Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 58.2% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 16.6 points for the Cowboys. Jovohn Garcia is averaging 14.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 92.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 86.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.