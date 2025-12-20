No. 2 Michigan hosts La Salle after Marshall’s 22-point outing

La Salle Explorers (4-8) at Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (4-8) at Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits No. 2 Michigan after Jaeden Marshall scored 22 points in La Salle’s 84-72 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Wolverines are 4-0 on their home court. Michigan is second in college basketball with 41.6 rebounds led by Aday Mara averaging 8.3.

The Explorers are 0-4 on the road. La Salle has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan scores 94.7 points, 25.7 more per game than the 69.0 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 16.4 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wolverines. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 66.3%.

Josiah Harris is averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Explorers. Marshall is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

